Coronavirus Lockdown: Ogun govt to begin stimulus package distribution on Saturday

Related News

The Ogun State Government says it would begin distribution of a stimulus package to residents on Saturday to cushion the economic effects of the lockdown of the state declared by the federal government.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday announced restriction of movement in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun, where there are many cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Mr Buhari said the restriction of movements in those areas is for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11 p.m on Monday.

However, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, said he later obtained permission from the Presidency to shift the implementation of the measure to Friday, to enable the state government prepare palliatives for the people.

According to a statement on the official Twitter page of Ogun State Government on Thursday, Mr Abiodun on Wednesday night met with all 20 local government transition chairpersons to finalise details of the distribution.

The chairpersons will on Thursday organise sensitisation programmes to enlighten their people on Coronavirus and the arrangements for the distribution of material so that households can be reached effectively.

The package is planned for 500,000 homes with an average of four persons per household. The package will contain food items and hand sanitizers for use over the 14-day pilot stage of the lockdown.

The governor said the social distancing advisory will be ensured in the distribution process as the package will be distributed at any gathering but at individual homes.

He emphasised that everyone should continue to be guided as they go about their activities before the distribution commences.

READ ALSO:

He said the distribution will not be influenced by regional or political affiliations, as all distributing officers have been duly trained and instructed.

Details So Far

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria as at Wednesday evening had 174 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

A breakdown shows that Lagos now has 91 cases, followed by FCT – 35, Osun -14, Oyo – 8, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna – 4, Bauchi – 3, Enugu – 2, and Ekiti – 2. Rivers and Benue have one case each.

Nigeria is expected to record more cases as health authorities have embarked on contact tracing to locate thousands of people who have come in contact with infected persons.