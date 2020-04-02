Bankers’ body donates N20m to Lagos State to combat COVID-19

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has donated N20 million to the Lagos State Government to support the government’s efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the institute, Seye Awojobi, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Mr Awojobi said the institute was committed to ensuring a safe and sound economy as well as supporting all its stakeholders to achieve healthy and sustainable development of the country.

“The donation is a token of our support toward the state government’s response to the pandemic.

“We believe that it will be a booster to the pool of funds available to the state which would go a long way in the provision of much-needed essential materials and important medical equipment.’’

Mr Awojobi applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for leading the charge to manage the challenging situation.

“We commend their efforts, most especially the proactive measures taken so far to stop the pandemic in the country.

The registrar also commended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and all deposit money banks, who are corporate members of the institute for their generous donations toward curtailing the disease.

He called on the populace to comply with all rules and precautionary measures, issued by government and health authorities to avoid further spread of the disease.

