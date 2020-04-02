Covid-19: Music icon Dolly Parton donates $1 million for Coronavirus research

The world celebrated country music icon, Dolly Parton, has joined many well-meaning individuals across the globe to support the containment of the surging Coronavirus pandemic with a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt University’s Coronavirus research.

The heroic performer made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, on Instagram.

According to ABC News, Parton said that her action was after having the knowledge that scientists are making success in finding a cure for the virus.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure.”

The National Science Agency in Australia has begun testing two potential vaccines for the treatment of the Novel Coronavirus.

The process, which normally takes two years according to reports, has been achieved in just a few months.

The vaccines are said to have come from Oxford University and US company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and will be tested on ferrets, a species that gets the SARS-CoV-2 virus the same way humans do, the ABC News said.

Parton is the latest among the many celebrities, who, in like manner, have made contributions in different directions towards the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Foundations such as “The Clara Lionel Foundation” owned by Rihanna and “Shawn Carter Foundation” by Jay Z, each donated $1 million to coronavirus response efforts in the running week.

Others included Kylie Jenner who donated $1 million and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively both donated like sums to buy personal protective equipment for health-care workers, whereas the former donated to two food charities.

Responding, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in a statement, expressed a super appreciation to Parton for having the belief in the doctors and the investigation they are into, which may eventually come out with a cure for the deadly disease.

“We are incredibly grateful to Dolly (@DollyParton) for believing in our doctors and researchers as we work hard to fight COVID-19.”

As of Thursday, April 2, 2020, morning there were a total of 937,567 confirmed cases worldwide, 47,235 deaths and 194,311 recoveries.

