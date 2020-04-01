COVID-19: Gov. Ugwuanyi inaugurates three isolation centres in Enugu

Related News

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Wednesday inaugurated three new COVID-19 Isolation and treatment centres in the state.

The isolation centres are located at the Ultra-Modern Diagnostic centre in GRA, Enugu, the Colliery Hospital near New Market, Enugu and Nsukka Isolation and Treatment centre.

The state government had earlier designated an isolation centre at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Parklane.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, Ifeanyi Agujiobi, said the centres had been fully equipped to handle COVID-19 infection and treatment effectively.

Mr Agujiobi thanked Mr Ugwuanyi for providing enough isolation and treatment centres well equipped in the state in case of more cases in which the state did not pray for.

“We do not pray for more cases in the state but I am happy that the government has provided enough centres to handle more cases if the need arises,” he said.

He urged residents of the state to continue to wash their hands regularly, maintain self-distance as well as obey all approved medical recommendations to control the spread of Coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that face masks and hand sanitizers were shared to people present during the inauguration.

NAN reports that Enugu State has so far recorded two cases of coronavirus in the state.

(NAN)