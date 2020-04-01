Coronavirus: Bobi Wine, Obasanjo, Sirleaf others release song for Africa

Related News

Some top music artists, political and religious leaders in Africa have teamed up to release a music video to rally the continent as it reels from the global coronavirus pandemic.

‪Starring Ugandan reggae icon Bobi Wine and Cape Town’s folk-rock legend Robin Auld, the new video, released on Wednesday and titled “Alone but Altogether’, expresses a message of solidarity and self-reliance in encouraging Africans to avoid becoming victims by adhering to recommended health advice aimed at preventing the virus’ spread.

Former African presidents who featured in the video include Olusegun Obasanjo, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Ernest Bai Koroma, George Weah, Joyce Banda, Pierre Buyoya, Kgalema Motlanthe, Muse Bihi Abdi, FW de Klerk.

Other top African leaders in the video are Saulos Chilima, Hailemariam Desalegn and Raila Odinga, and Moeketsi Majoro, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Helen Zille, Makhosi Khoza, Patricia de Lille, Precious Omuku, Hakainde Hichilema, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Erastus Mwencha, Wilmot James, Mcebisi Jonas, Mmusi Maimane, Tendai Biti, and Wilfred Napier.‬

The video, which also featured Nigeria’s Amuta Stone and other leading musicians and political icons, was produced by the team of Robin and Greg Mills for The Brenthurst Foundation, according to Katy Roxburgh, a publicist for the foundation.

The video came days after Mr Obasanjo, Ms Sirleaf and 10 other African leaders wrote an op-ed calling for a united action across the continent in frighting COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus that has ravaged the world.

Although Africa has recorded significantly fewer casualties from the virus compared to Europe, the United States and other parts of the world, the virus has continued to spread on the continent amidst lagging and uncoordinated response.