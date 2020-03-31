Plateau to get Covid-19 test centre – Gov Lalong

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Gov. Lalong]

The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has said the state is gearing to get a centre for the test of COVID-19 soon.

He said this is in continuation of the efforts to contain the Coronavirus and ensure that it does not spread to Plateau State. He added that he is collaborating with concerned parties to ensure that the state mitigates the impact of the pandemic.

The governor, in this regard, met with the leadership of the Plateau State House of Assembly as well as the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state at the Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

Governor Lalong, who chairs the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Task Force, explained that the meeting became necessary so as to carry everyone along in the fight against the disease.

He said, “we are dealing with an abnormal situation and so we need to take drastic measures in order to protect the lives of the citizens. We have already put in place various measures to ensure that the disease does not come into Plateau.

“Thankfully, there is no recorded case yet and we pray that it remains so. However, we must work hard to keep things this way”.

Mr Lalong also said there was the need to also work with the legislature and other stakeholders in the state to look at the socio-political impact of the disease in the State.

The state Commissioner of Health, Nimkong Lar, briefed the stakeholders on the effectiveness of the preventive measures already taken such as contact tracing, closure of markets, monitoring and checks at entry points to the State, as well as public enlightenment.

He explained that the old JUTH has been earmarked as an isolation centre while the state is purchasing more ventilators, drugs and other essentials that are needed for the disease.

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Ayuba Abok, expressed the support of the legislature and commended the Governor for all proactive measures taken so far.

The chairman of the APC in the State, Letep Dabang, also supported the measures put in place, but asked for more sensitisation of the issue for the people, especially those in the rural areas.

The Secretary to the Government of the State, Danladi Atu, said the state has opened a COVID TRUST FUND Account for corporate organisations and individuals to contribute to the fight against the disease.

