South Africans to be tested at home for Covid-19 – President Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a media conference at the end of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on July 27, 2018
South Africans will soon be having health officials walk into their homes to test them for COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

It is four days since South Africa declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

A South African newspaper, Times Live, quoted Mr Ramaphosa as saying, “In the coming days, government will be rolling out a screening, testing, tracing and medical management programme on a huge scale.

“Around 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms.”

Mr Ramaphosa was addressing his nation on Monday evening.

The president did not provide details of when the roll-out will begin, Times Lives said.

South Africa has 1,326 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and three people have so far died of the infection, Mr Ramaphosa said in the broadcast.

“People who are infected with coronavirus but who have no or moderate symptoms will remain in isolation at home or at a facility provided by government. Those with severe symptoms will be transferred to hospitals,” the newspaper quoted the president to have said.

“Using mobile technology, an extensive tracing system will be rapidly deployed to trace those who have been in contact with confirmed coronavirus cases and to monitor the geographical location of new cases in real time.

“This drive is far-reaching, it is intensive and it is unprecedented in scale.”

