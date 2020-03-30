Oyo governor Seyi Makinde tests positive for COVID-19

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” Mr Makinde wrote on his Twitter handle and verified Facebook page.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe,” he added.

Mr Makinde joins a growing list of top public officials who have tested positive for the virus. They include the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.

Nigeria has recorded 111 cases of COVID-19 so far. Two people have died from the disease while eight have recovered and have been discharged.

