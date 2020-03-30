Adenuga donates N1.5 billion to tackle coronavirus

Related News

Billionaire businessman and one of Africa’s richest entrepreneurs, Mike Adenuga, on Monday, announced a donation of N1.5 billion to the initiatives to combat coronavirus in Nigeria.

He announced the donation in a letter sent to the Lagos State Governor, Jide Sanwo-Olu, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, through the Mike Adenuga Foundation.

The donation is broken into two: N1 billion to the federal government and N500 million to the Lagos State Government.

Announcing the N500 million donation, he said, “We shall in addition to this contribution actively continue our ongoing efforts to assist various bodies and institutions in the country with the supply of such essential items as sanitisers, masks, test kits, ventillators, PPEs and other necessary requirements.”

Members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19, made of people like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Jim Ovia had earlier announced their contributions to the fight.

They are working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee.

In his letter to Mr Emefiele, Mr Adenuga said: “Given its broad scope and focused thrust, we are convinced that effective execution of the well-articulated objectives of the coalition is certain to yield the type of very positive results that will stand the country in good stead in the ongoing battle to checkmate the malignant COVID-19 virus.

“We are towards this end pleased to attach a bank cheque in the sum of One Billion Naira (N1, 000, 000, 000) as our modest initial contribution to the success of this welcome initiative.”

Folorunsho Alakija, a billionaire businesswoman and her husband, Modupe, had also announced a donation of N1 billion.

Call for accountability

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had urged President Muhammadu Muhammadu to instruct the anti-graft agencies, EFCC and ICPC, to track and monitor spending by federal agencies and state governments on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how SERAP, in an open letter to President Buhari, said the monitoring will check mismanagement in the healthcare system “that is already weakened by systemic corruption.”

It said the EFCC and ICPC should ensure the prosecution of anyone found to have stolen public funds meant for addressing the coronavirus pandemic.