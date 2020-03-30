Prince Charles ends self-isolation after coronavirus infection

Britain’s Prince Charles has ended his self-isolation following his positive test for the novel coronavirus, his office said.

“Having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” Clarence House said, using another of Charles’ royal titles.

Clarence House reported on Wednesday that Charles, 71, had tested positive for Covid-19 after suffering “mild symptoms.”

It did not say when he first reported the symptoms.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” it said.

(dpa/NAN)

