Prince Charles ends self-isolation after coronavirus infection

Britain’s Prince Charles has ended his self-isolation following his positive test for the novel coronavirus, his office said.
“Having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” Clarence House said, using another of Charles’ royal titles.
Clarence House reported on Wednesday that Charles, 71, had tested positive for Covid-19 after suffering “mild symptoms.”
It did not say when he first reported the symptoms.
“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” it said.
(dpa/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.