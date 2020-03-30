Nigeria records another death from Coronavirus

Related News

Nigeria has recorded another death from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said.

The minister said this at the first joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force in Abuja on Monday.

”Till date, three persons have been discharged after successful treatment but sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend in the person of a patient who had severe underlying illnesses,” he said.

This brings the number of deaths in Nigeria to two.

Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 death in a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in the UK.

Nigeria has recorded 111 cases of Covid-19 as of Monday morning.

The presidential committee was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to spearhead the coordination of anti-Covid-19 activities in the country.