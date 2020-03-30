Cote d’Ivoire records first coronavirus death

Related News

Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday recorded its first death from Covid-19.

The death was announced by the Ivorian health minister, Eugene Aoule, during a daily briefing. No further details were given on the victim’s age or gender.

Mr Aoule also announced the addition of 25 Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to 165 confirmed cases.

The Ivorian President, Alasanne Ouattara, on March 23, declared a ‘state of emergency’ and imposed a 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. curfew. He shut down all borders in the country, banning ‘unauthorised’ travel between cities.

Mr Ouattara also ordered the closure of all restaurants.

“In the fight that we are waging against the propagation of Covid-19, our principal enemy will be indiscipline and non-respect of preventive orders,” he said.

Cote d’Ivoire recorded its first cases on March 10 and according to Worldometer has a total of 165 confirmed cases, 1 death, and 4 recoveries.

West Africa

In West Africa, Sierra Leone is the only virus-free country, so far. The rest have at least one confirmed case of the virus.

Despite recording zero cases, Sierra Leone has declared a public health emergency and closed its land borders to its two neighbors Guinea and Liberia who have confirmed cases of the virus.

Just like Cote d’Ivoire, diverse prevention and containment measures have been put in place in some of these countries.

Points of entries are under heavy screening, schools have been closed until further notice, citizens have been advised to remain indoors and practice sanitary measures, emergency contact information has been shared.

In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday in an address to the nation, announced a 14-day lockdown on Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun states.

Lagos and Abuja have recorded the highest number of confirmed cases in the country.

Nigeria has a total of 111 confirmed cases, 1 death, and 3 recoveries.

West African countries currently have a total of 900 confirmed cases. The world has recorded over 700,000 cases.