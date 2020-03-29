Coronavirus: U.S. death toll now over 2000

U.S. President Donald Trump plan on imposing travel ban on Nigeria and some other countries
President Donald Trump

Barely 48 hours after the U.S. exceeded 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the nation’s death toll has doubled to more than 2,000.

It took about a month from the first report of a coronavirus death on February 29 to the number reaching 1,000 on Thursday.

By Sunday evening, the number of reported deaths passed 2, 200, according to compiled data from worldometer.

The total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. now stands at more than 130,000. More than 4,000 people have recovered.

New York City

New York, a city of over 18 million, now has nearly 60,000 infected people, almost half of the over 130, 000 total cases reported in the U.S.

The city, impaired by its mass population that makes it one of the world’s most vibrant places, is now the epicentre of Covid-19 as it bears the brunt of the impact.

More than 500 deaths were recorded in less than 48 hours in New York, bringing the tally to 965.

President Donald Trump said he considers placing the state on quarantine as the number of cases from New York threatens to overwhelm the local hospital systems, which have a limited number of beds, staff, and equipment, particularly ventilators, a potentially life-saving device.

But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the idea was “preposterous”, “anti-American” and a “declaration of war.”

Mr Cuomo said the state had already implemented “quarantine” measures, such as banning major gatherings and ordering people to remain at home, but that he would oppose any “lockdown” efforts.

“If you said we were geographically restricted from leaving, that would be a lockdown,” Mr Cuomo told CNN on Saturday.

“Then we would be Wuhan, China, and that wouldn’t make any sense,” he said, adding that this would cause the stock market to crash in a way that would make it impossible for the US economy to “recover for months, if not years.”

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.