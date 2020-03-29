Coronavirus: U.S. death toll now over 2000

Related News

Barely 48 hours after the U.S. exceeded 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the nation’s death toll has doubled to more than 2,000.

It took about a month from the first report of a coronavirus death on February 29 to the number reaching 1,000 on Thursday.

By Sunday evening, the number of reported deaths passed 2, 200, according to compiled data from worldometer.

The total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. now stands at more than 130,000. More than 4,000 people have recovered.

New York City

New York, a city of over 18 million, now has nearly 60,000 infected people, almost half of the over 130, 000 total cases reported in the U.S.

The city, impaired by its mass population that makes it one of the world’s most vibrant places, is now the epicentre of Covid-19 as it bears the brunt of the impact.

More than 500 deaths were recorded in less than 48 hours in New York, bringing the tally to 965.

President Donald Trump said he considers placing the state on quarantine as the number of cases from New York threatens to overwhelm the local hospital systems, which have a limited number of beds, staff, and equipment, particularly ventilators, a potentially life-saving device.

But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the idea was “preposterous”, “anti-American” and a “declaration of war.”

Mr Cuomo said the state had already implemented “quarantine” measures, such as banning major gatherings and ordering people to remain at home, but that he would oppose any “lockdown” efforts.

“If you said we were geographically restricted from leaving, that would be a lockdown,” Mr Cuomo told CNN on Saturday.

“Then we would be Wuhan, China, and that wouldn’t make any sense,” he said, adding that this would cause the stock market to crash in a way that would make it impossible for the US economy to “recover for months, if not years.”