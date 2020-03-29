Coronavirus: SERAP wants details of spending by NCDC, health ministry made public

Osagie Ehanire
Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked both the Minister of Health, Osagie Enahire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to publish the details of their weekly spending of funds on the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria.

The group said transparency in the use of funds would help build trust among Nigerians, as the nation grapples with the pandemic.

SERAP, in a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Sunday, urged the health agencies to disclose the number of Covid-19 tests conducted for prominent Nigerians and the numbers of tests conducted for the ordinary Nigerians.

SERAP on Sunday last week had urged President Muhammadu Muhammadu to instruct the anti-graft agencies, EFCC and ICPC, to track and monitor spending by federal agencies and state governments on fighting the pandemic in Nigeria.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to complain about how the Covid-19 tests are conducted for the general public; saying politicians were being given preferential treatment to test for the virus without being symptomatic while ordinary Nigerians were being advised to wait until they show a level of symptoms before tests are conducted.

“We’ve asked the Minister of Health & DG NCDC to publish weekly spending details of funds to combat coronavirus in Nigeria; disclose the nos of tests for politicians compared with tests for the poorest & the level of enforcement for home quarantine system for politicians

“In our FoI requests, we said, disclose whether spot checks are carried out to ensure strict compliance by politicians in home quarantine.

“Transparency in the use of funds & operations of the Ministry of Health & NCDC would help to build trust, engage Nigerians & safe lives,” SERAP tweeted.

Countries around the world are trying to stop the spread of coronavirus through testing. Social commentators have suggested that Nigeria’s index is still low because the country’s capacity for testing for the virus is still very low.

A new report based on data from China finds that for every known case of infection, there could be up to 10 people with the virus that remain unidentified in the community.

As at 10 p.m. on Saturday, there were 97 cases or coronavirus in Nigeria.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.