Netherlands recalls over half a million ‘substandard’ face masks imported from China

Chinese health workers and volunteers pictured wearing face masks and protective jackets to stay safe from Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chinese health workers and volunteers pictured wearing face masks and protective jackets to stay safe from Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Authorities in the Netherlands said they have recalled over half a million face masks imported from China after discovering they are substandard.

The problem with the masks delivered by a Chinese manufacturer on March 21 was that they did not close over the face properly, or had defective filters, the Dutch health ministry said in a statement on Saturday, according to AFP.

The recall concerned nearly half of the shipment of 1.3 million FFP2 medical face masks – loose-fitting rectangles that cover the nose and mouth. It was mostly meant to prevent and protect patients and health caregivers from spreading and contracting Covid19, a strain of coronavirus that has kept over half a million people bedridden.

The statement said about 600,000 of them already sent to hospitals were found defective and are being returned to China.

The health ministry said it “received a signal that, upon inspection, the quality of this shipment did not meet the required standards,” the statement said.

“A second test also proved that the face masks did not meet the required quality standards. It has now been decided to stop the use of this entire shipment.”

Face masks are among most sought Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) against COVID-19. They were initially designed to protect the patient from coughed or exhaled secretions by health workers during sterile procedures but recently, it has become an essential protective for care givers.

With the pneumonia-like COVID-19, which has surpassed the threshold of over half a million infections, claiming more than 30,000 lives, everybody now uses face masks.

The Netherlands has so far reported 9,800 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 632 deaths.

Health authorities in Nigeria where 97 people have been infected had advised that face masks are not for everybody.

“You see, the face mask that people are struggling to buy, I tell you it’s not very necessary where you don’t have a candidate (I won’t say a patient now) that is not manifesting symptoms – sneezing”, minister of state for health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said.

“The face mask is really meant for a person who is sneezing, coughing, and wanting to protect others around him/her and for people who are in care-giving centres.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigeria recorded its 97th COVID-19 case late on Saturday, and how a review of official data shows that the number of confirmed cases rose by 340 per cent in a week.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.