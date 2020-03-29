COVID-19: Africa’s richest man, Dangote, tests negative

Related News

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has tested negative for coronavirus.

Mr Dangote disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

He tweeted, “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being. As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE.

“Coalition Against COVID-19 is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders & our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against COVID-19. We are in this together and I am optimistic we will overcome.”

Mr Dangote took the test after meeting with prominent Nigerians who later tested positive including presidential aide Abba Kyari and Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how Mr Dangote and other billionaires launched a coalition of private sector organisations to support the country’s efforts aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

The initiative will involve the set up of “fully-equipped medical tents” to be used for housing patients as well as serve as training, testing, isolation and treatment centres.

The coalition will also provide a separate facility in Victoria Island, Lagos, according to The Nation newspaper.

The coalition’s tasks include mobilising the private sector in shaping public awareness, as well as directing support for both private and public health institutions, according to the daily.