Governors’ Forum DG, wife, test negative to Coronavirus

The Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru, and his wife, Ifueko have both tested negative for COVID-19 tests.

Mr Okaura had announced on Wednesday that he was embarking on self-isolation along with his family due to his exposure to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who tested positive to coronavirus. Both men attended some high-profile meetings, including those of the NGF and the National Economic Council.

The DG, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, called on the public to pray for all those who tested positive to wish them full recovery.

He said the NGF continues to encourage the public to observe all the NCDC rules of hand washing, social distancing and self-isolation in instances of exposure.

“That the NGF is working to address all issues relating to the CoviD19 pandemic including working with the NCDC and Presidential Committee to get testing reading available,” he said.

“Ensuring timely and appropriate treatment of established cases, and reducing the inconvenience and losses arising from the necessary lockdown and restrictions to movement.”

Mr Okauru also expressed gratitude to everyone “who either called him or his wife to express their goodwill, hopes and prayers for the entire family.

He, therefore, called on everyone to act in the good interest of themselves and the nation as “we all work together to eliminate CoviD19 from the world.”