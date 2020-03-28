BREAKING: Governor El-Rufai tests positive to coronavirus, Nigeria’s cases now 90

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has released a statement announcing that he tested positive to coronavirus.

The statement, which he personally signed, reads, “Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

“According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is no showing symptoms.

“I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.

“It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.

“The Deputy Governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time.”

Mr El-Rufai had on March 18 attended a meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who has also tested positive to the virus, was also in attendance.

The following day, March 19, he also attended a meeting of the National Economic Council. Again, Mr Mohammed was at that meeting. The following day, the Kaduna governor joined his colleagues for a breakfast meeting with officials of the World Bank.

Sources close to the Kaduna Government believe Mr El-Rufai may have contacted the virus at one of the high profile meetings he attended during the period.

With the governor testing positive, cases, Nigeria now has a total 90 cases. Three of the cases have been treated and discharged from hospitals while one death has been recorded.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control had earlier this afternoon announced seven new cases, with Benue, a North-central state, recording its first case.

Providing an update on the ongoing pandemic, the NCDC said on its Twitter handle that seven of the new cases were reported in Lagos while one (1) was reported in Benue.

With its 59 cases, Lagos remains the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, with the capital, Abuja trailing behind with 14 cases.

Below is a breakdown of cases by states as at 8 pm Saturday, March 28, 2019.

Lagos- 59

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna -1

