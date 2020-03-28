Enugu records cases of Coronavirus as Nigeria’s total reaches 81

Coronavirus outbreak... Enugu State recorded cases for the first time
Coronavirus outbreak... Enugu State recorded cases for the first time

Nigeria now has 81 cases of Covid-19, as 11 new cases were announced Friday evening by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. Enugu, in South-East Nigeria, also joined the list of Nigerian states with confirmed cases of the pandemic.

The new cases were announced less than four hours after health authorities unveiled five fresh incidents of infections.

“All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care,” the NCDC said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases announced on Friday alone to 16. This is the highest number of cases announced in a single day since the country confirmed its first case of the deadly virus in February.

That index case, an Italian visiting a cement factory in Ogun State, South-west Nigeria, has since recovered and has been discharged. Two other patients have also been treated and discharged while one death has been recorded.

Meanwhile, Enugu State presented cases for the first time, the NCDC indicated.

The public health agency said on its twitter handle that the new cases announced late Friday were reported in three states, Lagos, Enugu and Edo states.

Breakdown

The NCDC said eight (8) of the new cases were reported in Lagos, two (2) in Enugu and one (1) in Edo State.

“As at 11:55 pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of  #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Three (3) have been discharged with 1 death,” it said.

A breakdown of cases as reported by states shows that Lagos remains the epicentre for Covid-19 in Nigeria.

As at the time of reporting on Friday night, Lagos has recorded 52 cases, FCT – 14, Ogun and Oyo States have three (3) cases each, Bauchi, Edo and Enugu now have two cases each, while  Ekiti, Osun, and Rivers States have one case each.

Globally, as at midnight on Friday, 39,827 new cases were confirmed bringing the total number of cases to 372,757. About 1722 new deaths were also recorded worldwide, bringing total mortality, as at Friday, to 16, 231.

More cases may be confirmed as the federal and state governments intensified the tracing of people who have been in contacts with infected people.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the NCDC added.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.