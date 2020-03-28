Enugu records cases of Coronavirus as Nigeria’s total reaches 81

Related News

Nigeria now has 81 cases of Covid-19, as 11 new cases were announced Friday evening by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. Enugu, in South-East Nigeria, also joined the list of Nigerian states with confirmed cases of the pandemic.

The new cases were announced less than four hours after health authorities unveiled five fresh incidents of infections.

“All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care,” the NCDC said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases announced on Friday alone to 16. This is the highest number of cases announced in a single day since the country confirmed its first case of the deadly virus in February.

That index case, an Italian visiting a cement factory in Ogun State, South-west Nigeria, has since recovered and has been discharged. Two other patients have also been treated and discharged while one death has been recorded.

Meanwhile, Enugu State presented cases for the first time, the NCDC indicated.

The public health agency said on its twitter handle that the new cases announced late Friday were reported in three states, Lagos, Enugu and Edo states.

Breakdown

The NCDC said eight (8) of the new cases were reported in Lagos, two (2) in Enugu and one (1) in Edo State.

“As at 11:55 pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Three (3) have been discharged with 1 death,” it said.

A breakdown of cases as reported by states shows that Lagos remains the epicentre for Covid-19 in Nigeria.

As at the time of reporting on Friday night, Lagos has recorded 52 cases, FCT – 14, Ogun and Oyo States have three (3) cases each, Bauchi, Edo and Enugu now have two cases each, while Ekiti, Osun, and Rivers States have one case each.

Globally, as at midnight on Friday, 39,827 new cases were confirmed bringing the total number of cases to 372,757. About 1722 new deaths were also recorded worldwide, bringing total mortality, as at Friday, to 16, 231.

More cases may be confirmed as the federal and state governments intensified the tracing of people who have been in contacts with infected people.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the NCDC added.