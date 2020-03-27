Coronavirus: Enugu closes entry points, markets

Related News

The Enugu State Government has banned inter-state transport into the state indefinitely.

The suspension comes into force with effect from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. Only those on medical emergency services are allowed movement.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, the state government also ordered the closure of all markets in the state, “no matter the size, till further notice, with effect from 6pm on Tuesday, the 31st day of March, 2020”.

The statement added that other categories exempted from the closure include “those dealing on food items, water, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other basic items of daily domestic need who must comply with the standard hygiene protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), including frequent handwashing with soap, use of sanitizer and social distancing.”

According to Mr Ortuanya, “all local government chairmen are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with the closure of the markets within their respective local government councils, without prejudice to the exceptions above.”

“At this difficult time as no sacrifice is too much to save the lives of our people. The state government has directed the security agencies and the State Medical Response Team to enforce all the directives as stated above,” he said.