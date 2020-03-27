Coronavirus Shutdown: Police arrest officers seen in video destroying drinks

Related News

The police in Lagos State said they have arrested officers involved in unprofessional conduct while enforcing the closure order by the state government on Thursday.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement on Friday that the officers in a viral video have been identified, apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings.

A video went viral on Wednesday capturing the police officers destroying the goods of a shop owner during an enforcement exercise in an undisclosed area.

The Lagos State Government gave the directive on Tuesday that all markets and stores selling non-essential items should close down for seven days at the first instance.

The directive, which is one of the measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state, became effective on Thursday with all major non-essential markets and stores across the state shut.

Nigeria recorded 65 confirmed coronavirus as at Thursday and 44 of the cases are in Lagos State, while others are spread across seven other states.

The command earlier released a public statement that the police will extend enforcement to markets, shopping malls, stores, eateries, businesses and gatherings of more than 25 persons in Lagos State.

Following the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, officers were deployed across the state to ensure compliance with the directive of the government.

During the exercise, the officers destroyed multiple crates of drinks in a drink store.

Mr Elkana said the Commissioner of Police received the news with great displeasure and is “saddened with the apparent unprofessional conduct exhibited by some Police officers identified in a trending video and has ordered for their immediate arrest and investigation.”

“They are currently subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room trial at the Provost Department, State Command Headquarters Ikeja, to serve as a deterrent to others. Their conduct is totally condemned as it fell short of our professional standards and rules of engagement,” Mr Elkana said.

“Police officers involved in the enforcement of restriction orders across the state are further warned to exercise their discretionary powers with utmost professionalism, compassion and respect for the rights of the citizens,” he added.

The Lagos Command said citizens with complaints against police actions in the state can report through the following numbers: 09090003792, 09010512348, 09010512350.