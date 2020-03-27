Coronavirus: Nigeria to use stadiums, NYSC camps as isolation centres

The federal government says national stadiums in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Kaduna will be used as isolation centres for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

National Youth Service Corp camps across the country will also be used for isolation if needed.

The minister of youth and sport, Sunday Dare, said this on Friday via Twitter.

“Mr. President has approved for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna as well as our NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centers as they are needed. We are in touch with relevant authorities,” he tweeted.

The government had on March 18 ordered the immediate closure of NYSC orientation camps nationwide over coronavirus fears.

Mr Dare urged the public to desist from misinformation across social media.

“We are in this together. And together we shall overcome. I call on the Youth of Nigeria to be at the vanguard of dissemination of timely and accurate information via social media to Nigerians in their communities. We must ratchet up the awareness campaign for our people,” he said.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had on Thursday urged the federal government to convert the International Cancer Centre along Airport Road in Abuja into an additional facility to isolate patients affected by coronavirus in the country.

He explained that the building is empty and can thus be utilised in the current situation as confirmed cases of coronavirus hits 51 in Nigeria.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said there are 65 cases of coronavirus in the country aside from a number of suspected cases.

