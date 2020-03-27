BREAKING: Coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first major world leader to do so.
The BBC reported that the UK leader is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself to avoid infecting others.
The UK is amongst the hardest hit countries in Europe.
Details shortly…
