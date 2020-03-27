Coronavirus: Come for our visa now, U.S. tells foreign doctors

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump

The United States has appealed to medical professionals across the world to file for work visas in a passionate appeal for help to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The appeal, published on the Department of State’s website Thursday night, highlighted that medical experts looking to move to the U.S. or visit on an exchange programme should waste no time in reaching out.

“We encourage medical professionals seeking to work in the United States on a work or exchange visitor,” the statement said, “particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy or consulate to request a visa appointment.”

The announcement underscores the steep challenge assailing the Trump administration in its effort to arrest the spread of a virus that has killed more than 1,000 Americans and left nearly 90,000 infected in recent weeks.

The directive did not discriminate against any country, marking a sharp break away from the country’s antagonistic approach towards immigration.

Only a few weeks ago, the Trump administration adopted a controversial policy that tightened requirements for professionals seeking to move into the country. Nigeria was amongst the list of countries whose citizens were affected by the policy, which did not give exception to medicine or other professions.

READ ALSO: No need to test Trump for coronavirus – White House doctor

But as the coronavirus cases continue to build across U.S. cities, the government appears to be seeing a new reality. Earlier this week, America surpassed China and Italy to become the country with the highest number of COVID-19 infections, affecting more than 85,000 as of Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

President Donald Trump has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic, with doctors and local administrators complaining of lack of vital medical equipment, especially protective kits and ventilators.

Mr Trump has pushed back against the criticism, saying he should be praised for ramping up testing amongst the population. He also said the country’s strategic medical equipment stockpile had not been exhausted, and that manufacturers have been asked to ramp up production.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.