Bauchi confirms second case of coronavirus

Another person in Bauchi State has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19) virus, state Commissioner for Health, Aliyu Maigoro, disclosed on Thursday.

Updating journalists on the situation in the state, the commissioner said out of 48 samples presented for investigation, result for 38 persons had been received, out of which one tested positive.

He said the state recorded 48 high risk contacts of COVID-19 from March 24 to 26.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the state governor, Bala Mohammed, had also tested positive to the virus.

The commissioner said the second case was a 62-year-old man.

“The first case has still not shown any symptoms of COVID -19 and the second case will be moved to the management centre for proper management,” he said.

Mr Maigoro called on philanthropists and Development partners to support the state in curbing the menace.

“We call on philanthropists and development partners to support the state in curbing the menace with sophisticated machines and other consumables,” he pleaded

Mr Maigoro said the state had also selected General Hospital Bayara as an additional centre for the management of COVID- 19.

Also speaking, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Rilwanu Mohammed, said the state government would involve security outfits in an event of non-compliance with directives on preventive measures, especially on closure of markets.

He advised the public to drink more water and consume citrus fruits as a preventive measure.

(NAN)

