Coronavirus: Nigeria Announces Plan To Ban all Inter-State Travels

The federal government has announced plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

This was disclosed Thursday afternoon in a Twitter post by the Presidential media aide on new media, Bashir Ahmed.

He said the information was conveyed by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

“The Federal Government announces plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks as part of measures to curtail the spread of the #Coronavirus, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, discloses the plans this afternoon. #COVID19Nigeria,” he wrote.

Despite several lockdowns and prevents measures, Nigeria, within the past few days have seen a surge in the number of confirmed cases of COVID – 19, a strain of coronavirus, which has sent the whole world in panic after it killed about 22, 000 people globally.

In the past eight days, the tally rose from five to 51. One death was recorded and government have been put on a marathon of desperation to stem the tide by closing down essential daily life activities, reinforcing containment measures and considering several emergency options knowing that her fragile health system will be swiftly overwhelmed if the disease spreads beyond a small number of cases.

While markets in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, and its environs have been closed, in response to government’s stay-at-home order, panic buying has intensified.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is set to release six coronavirus patients after they recovered from the contagion bringing to eight the total number of recoveries so far.

The six persons were being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Lagos, the worst-hit city by the coronavirus.