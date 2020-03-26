Coronavirus: Relaxing restrictions too early could cause a resurgence, WHO warns

Related News

Opening schools and businesses too early could cause a resurgence of coronavirus, the World Health Organization, has warned.

According to the WHO website, Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus gave this warning on Wednesday, in Geneva.

“We understand that these countries are now trying to assess when and how they will be able to ease these measures. The answer depends on what countries do while these population-wide measures are in place,” he said.

Since the emergence of the Coronavirus pandemic, some countries – including Nigeria – are experiencing partial or total lock down depending on the gravity of the pandemic.

Mr Tedros said advising people to stay at home is likely to reduce the pressure of health systems but will not stop the pandemic.

“Asking people to stay at home and shutting down population movement is buying time and reducing the pressure on health systems. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics.”

“These measures are the best way to suppress and stop transmission, so that when restrictions are lifted, the coronavirus doesn’t resurge.”

He said the last thing any country needs is to open schools and businesses, only to be forced to close them again because of a resurgence.

‘The time to act was actually a month ago’

He said the world should have responded to the coronavirus pandemic a month or two ago.

“The time to act was actually a month ago, two months ago. … but we still believe there is opportunity,” he said.

“This virus is public enemy number one,” Mr Tedros said.

He said health officials still believe there are opportunities to fight the virus.

“This is a second opportunity, which we should not squander and do everything to suppress and control this virus.

“This is a responsibility for all of us,” he said.