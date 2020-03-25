Coronavirus: Gov. Fayemi goes on self-isolation

Related News

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State says he is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus.

Mr Fayemi, also Chairman of the Governors Forum, made this known on Wednesday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The governor, in the statement, said his going into self-isolation, should not be misconstrued to mean that he already has the COVID-19 disease.

“There is no cause for alarm. I just took this step as a precautionary measure.

“I have been in contact with those suspected to be having the case of COVID-19, and I felt I have to do this to help the situation.

“With the circumstance we find ourselves today, every citizen must engage in personal hygiene and take actions that can help us overcome this challenge, and that is exactly what I have done,” he said.

Mr Fayemi, therefore, urged Ekiti residents not to panic over the development.

“I took the precautionary measures in the best interest of all and to prevent the spread of the disease,” the governor said.

READ ALSO:

He urged Ekiti indigenes to abide by his directives on social distancing and obey fully the restriction of gathering to only 20 people and handwashing to prevent the spread of the disease.

Mr Fayemi had earlier announced his self-isolation on his twitter handle, following unfolding revelations that some top presidential aides and governors, whom he had contacts with, had tested positive to the virus.

(NAN)