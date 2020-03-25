Coronavirus: Gov. Fayemi goes on self-isolation

Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State says he is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus.

Mr Fayemi, also Chairman of the Governors Forum, made this known on Wednesday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The governor, in the statement, said his going into self-isolation, should not be misconstrued to mean that he already has the COVID-19 disease.

“There is no cause for alarm. I just took this step as a precautionary measure.

“I have been in contact with those suspected to be having the case of COVID-19, and I felt I have to do this to help the situation.

“With the circumstance we find ourselves today, every citizen must engage in personal hygiene and take actions that can help us overcome this challenge, and that is exactly what I have done,” he said.

Mr Fayemi, therefore, urged Ekiti residents not to panic over the development.

“I took the precautionary measures in the best interest of all and to prevent the spread of the disease,” the governor said.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Kano bans large-capacity buses from state

He urged Ekiti indigenes to abide by his directives on social distancing and obey fully the restriction of gathering to only 20 people and handwashing to prevent the spread of the disease.

Mr Fayemi had earlier announced his self-isolation on his twitter handle, following unfolding revelations that some top presidential aides and governors, whom he had contacts with, had tested positive to the virus.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.