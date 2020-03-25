Coronavirus: 20 Osun Judges in self-isolation after Dubai trip – Commissioner

Coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus outbreak

The Osun State Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, says 20 Judges from the state’s Judiciary, who recently returned from Dubai, UAE, are in self isolation as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Mr Isamotu disclosed this while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a news conference addressed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola on the confirmed index case of the virus in the state on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said the conditions of the judges were being monitored.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Judges were said to have attended an international conference in the United Arab Emirates between March 9 and 13.

The Commissioner said since the judges returned from UAE, they had isolated themselves at their various homes as part of precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Mr Isamotu said the government was keeping a close watch on all the judges.

On the confirmed case of the virus in the state, Mr Isamotu said the index case was a UK returnee.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus : Europe now new epicentre for Covid-19

He said the index case did not hide himself but rather submitted himself voluntarily to be tested.

He said the contact index did not mix up with any of his family members before he was isolated.

The Commissioner said government was doing everything possible to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Wednesday confirmed two new index cases of the virus in Osun and another in Lagos state.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.