Coronavirus: Over 400,000 people now affected globally as Nigeria records 46 cases

The number of confirmed cases in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world has surpassed 400,000 on Wednesday after Italy, Spain, other parts of Europe, and the United States saw steep rises of infection.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center pitched the total numbers of cases worldwide at 420, 000 cases as of Wednesday with over 18,900 fatalities.

It also revealed that well over 100,000 people are said to have recovered.

In spite of lockdowns and containment efforts by many governments, the virus has continued to spread all over the world.

Meanwhile, cases in China where the virus originated from have been on a decline for over a week. This, however, does not mean that the country has overcome the outbreak.

As at the time of reporting, the virus has spread to all continents except Antarctica. At least a case of Coronavirus has been reported in 188 countries, including Nigeria.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the pandemic activity was accelerating, noting that it took only four days for cases to jump from 200,000 to 300,000 and three days to leap to 400,000.

Africa

Cases in Africa has surpassed 2000 as 43 of the continent’s 54 countries now have confirmed Coronavirus cases, according to Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though the tally is still low compared to global figures, it has doused the debate on Africans having some kind of immunity against COVID-19 due to its sunny temperature.

46 persons have tested positive in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with the majority in Lagos, the country’s largest city.

Governments across Africa are now rushing to reinforce measures to contain the spread of the disease, knowing that their fragile health systems will be swiftly overwhelmed if the disease spreads beyond a ‘small’ number of cases.

Social distancing and complete lockdown measures are difficult to maintain in the continent. It has bared deep cracks of inequality.

Five countries are experiencing rapid local transmission – South Africa, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Cameroon. All but six countries in the region have reported local infections in contacts of imported cases. The WHO said many of the cases are still linked to travel and that the region still has a window of opportunity to contain the disease.