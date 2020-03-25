Coronavirus: Over 400,000 people now affected globally as Nigeria records 46 cases

China's Doctors, Fighting the Coronavirus [PHOTO CREDIT: The New York Times]
File photo China's Doctors, Fighting the Coronavirus [PHOTO CREDIT: The New York Times]

The number of confirmed cases in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world has surpassed 400,000 on Wednesday after Italy, Spain, other parts of Europe, and the United States saw steep rises of infection.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center pitched the total numbers of cases worldwide at 420, 000 cases as of Wednesday with over 18,900 fatalities.

It also revealed that well over 100,000 people are said to have recovered.

In spite of lockdowns and containment efforts by many governments, the virus has continued to spread all over the world.

Meanwhile, cases in China where the virus originated from have been on a decline for over a week. This, however, does not mean that the country has overcome the outbreak.

As at the time of reporting, the virus has spread to all continents except Antarctica. At least a case of Coronavirus has been reported in 188 countries, including Nigeria.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the pandemic activity was accelerating, noting that it took only four days for cases to jump from 200,000 to 300,000 and three days to leap to 400,000.

Africa

Cases in Africa has surpassed 2000 as 43 of the continent’s 54 countries now have confirmed Coronavirus cases, according to Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though the tally is still low compared to global figures, it has doused the debate on Africans having some kind of immunity against COVID-19 due to its sunny temperature.

46 persons have tested positive in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with the majority in Lagos, the country’s largest city.

Governments across Africa are now rushing to reinforce measures to contain the spread of the disease, knowing that their fragile health systems will be swiftly overwhelmed if the disease spreads beyond a ‘small’ number of cases.

Social distancing and complete lockdown measures are difficult to maintain in the continent. It has bared deep cracks of inequality.

Five countries are experiencing rapid local transmission – South Africa, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Cameroon. All but six countries in the region have reported local infections in contacts of imported cases. The WHO said many of the cases are still linked to travel and that the region still has a window of opportunity to contain the disease.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.