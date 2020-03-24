Ebola more severe, dreadful than Coronavirus – Expert

A renowned Virologist, Oyewale Tomori, has said the Ebola virus was more severe and dreadful compared to Coronavirus disease code named Covid-19.

Mr Tomori, a professor and a former President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

He said: “Neither Ebola virus disease nor Covid-19 is good. Certainly, Coronavirus is more widespread and has, therefore, killed more people, but in terms of severity and dread of the diseases, Ebola can be termed ‘superman’.

“This is because when you see a severe case of Ebola and how the virus turns a sick man into a zombie, then, you will understand that it is extremely serious.

“Remember also that with Coronavirus, young and healthy people are less affected, but Ebola virus hits all.”

Mr Tomori said the elderly people were more susceptible and died of Coronavirus disease than the young and generally healthy people.

“It is not that the young people cannot be affected by COVID-19.

“But the elderly, especially those with underlying diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic lung infection and other ailments, are more susceptible and die more,” he said.

Mr Tomori, however, urged Nigerians to follow the guidelines provided by the government, World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on preventive and protective measures against the pandemic.

“Ensure regular handwashing, keep safe distancing, if sick and coughing, cover mouth and nose, sneeze into a handkerchief and report to the hospital.

“But, the storm will be over very soon, I hope,” Mr Tomori said.

(NAN)

