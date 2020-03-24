Coronavirus: AMVCA attendees advised to self-isolate after participant tested positive

AMVCA Trophy used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Official AMVCA site]
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday said all participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award should embark on self-isolation due to the high risk of coronavirus infection.

Mr Abayomi said via his Twitter handle that all participants may have been exposed to coronavirus infection as one of the participants tested positive.

“I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on 14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.”

Mr Abayomi advised all attendees to observe strict self- isolation and call the toll free line; 08000corona if they notice any of the Covid-19 related symptoms.

Previous claims have been raised by celebrities, including a documentary producer, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, that a celebrity that had symptoms of the virus attended the awards.

The Ministry of Health has, however, advised all attendees to self-isolate for 14 days.

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rose to 42 on Tuesday with 29 cases in Lagos, seven in Abuja, three in Ogun and one case each in Oyo, Edo and Ekiti.

Coronavirus factsheet

