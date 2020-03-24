Coronavirus: Africa records near 2000 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus (Photo Credit: Medscape)

As at 12:31 PM, Tuesday, there is a total of 1998 confirmed cases, 62 deaths, and 132 recoveries in Africa, according to Worldometer.

A total of 43 countries in the continent now have confirmed cases of Covid-19.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a national lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown is expected to last for three weeks.

While addressing the nation, Mr Ramaphosa said the government “has decided to enforce a national lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight on Thursday the 26th of March to avoid a human catastrophe.”

Mr Ramaphosa warned that the confirmed total of the coronavirus infection and deaths will “continue to rise” and that the “next few days are crucial.”

To ensure that citizens comply with the lockdown, the president added that the military will be “deployed onto the streets to help police enforce a nationwide lockdown.”

South Africa has a total of 554 confirmed cases as it increased by 152 today.

On Monday, Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire each declared a state of emergency.

Senegal’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 86 and the President has since imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

President Macky Sall said “the speed of the progress of the disease requires us to raise the level of response.”

A city in Democratic Republic of Congo, Lubumbashi, began a 48-hour lockdown “after the arrival of two people with suspected coronavirus aboard a flight from Kinshasa.”

DRC has 45 confirmed cases and two fatalities.

Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Ethiopia closed their borders on Monday.

Zimbabwe, after reporting its first death, declared its borders shut to “human traffic except returning residents.”

Also, public gatherings have been banned indefinitely.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Filmhouse, Genesis, Silverbird shut cinemas

The most populous country in Africa, Nigeria, also closed its land borders after registering its first death. Ethiopia also closed its land borders.

Mauritania and Burkina Faso- the hardest-hit country in West Africa with a total of 114 cases and four deaths – have also announced curfews.

The following are countries with confirmed cases:

CountryConfirmed CasesDeathsRecoveries
Algeria2301765
Angola2
Benin6
Burkina Faso11447
Cameroon662
CAR3
Chad3
Congo4
Cote D'Ivoire252
DRC452
Djibouti3
Egypt3661968
Equatorial Guinea9
Eswatini4
Ethiopia12
Eritrea1
Gabon61
The Gambia21
Ghana61
Guinea4
Kenya16
Liberia3
Morocco14395
Madagascar17
Mauritania2
Mozambique1
Mauritius362
Namibia4
Niger3
Nigeria4012
Papua New Guinea1
Rwanda36
Sudan21
Senegal868
Somalia1
South Africa5544
Seychelles7
Tunisia9031
Tanzania12
Togo18
Uganda9
Zimbabwe31
Zambia3
Total199862164

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.