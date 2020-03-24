Coronavirus: What you must do to curb spread of disease — NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

In what it tagged #TakeResponsibility, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has launched an online campaign to help curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and fake news.

The centre on Monday said itself and other government agencies, through the campaign, hope to promote measures needed to help Nigerians make informed decisions as the disease evolves in the country.

The campaign, detailed in ebooks, outlined what Nigerians must do which includes: handwashing, avoiding large gatherings & physical contact, disinfecting surfaces, sharing information from official sources and self-isolation.

It said while it is important that Nigerians practice self-isolation, they must also stay in well ventilated rooms and frequently clean and disinfect surfaces while also maintaining high hygiene.

It added that “If you feel feverish, keep coughing, have a sore throat and difficulty breathing, call on the NCDC for immediate help in 0800 9700 0010”; or send text messages to 08099555577; or WhatsApp message to 07087110839 or via Twitter and Facebook @NCDCgov or info@ncdc.gov.ng.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Brazilian president denies testing positive for Covid-19

The centre is also seeking volunteers who would help it in sharing daily verified messages on COVID-19 in Nigeria to their followers and fans in order to curb the spread of fake news during the pandemic.

Nigeria has thus far recorded 40 COVID-19 cases, one of whom had died and two others discharged.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.