Coronavirus: Nigerian Immigration Service suspends passport issuance

Related News

The Nigerian Immigration Service has announced the temporary suspension of passports and migrant registration due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) virus in the country.

This announcement was made in a press statement issued by the Comptroller General of the service, Muhammed Babandede, on Monday.

The suspension takes effect from today, March 23 to April 23 and is in line with the government’s directives.

Nigeria on Saturday suspended all international flights into the country after the number of confirmed cases spiked on Saturday.

Read also:

The closure is expected to last till April 23.

Nigeria confirmed its first case of the virus on February 27, after an Italian citizen in Lagos tested positive.

The second case which was confirmed on March 9, was a Nigerian citizen who had come in contact with the patient of the index case.

Nigeria now has a total of 36 cases and one death recorded.