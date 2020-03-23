Coronavirus: Nigerian Immigration Service suspends passport issuance

Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration, Muhammad Babandede. [Photo credit: Channels TV & YouTube.com]
Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration, Muhammad Babandede. [Photo credit: Channels TV & YouTube.com]

The Nigerian Immigration Service has announced the temporary suspension of passports and migrant registration due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) virus in the country.

This announcement was made in a press statement issued by the Comptroller General of the service, Muhammed Babandede, on Monday.

The suspension takes effect from today, March 23 to April 23 and is in line with the government’s directives.

Nigeria on Saturday suspended all international flights into the country after the number of confirmed cases spiked on Saturday.

Read also: Coronavirus : Nigeria confirms new case in Lagos

The closure is expected to last till April 23.

Nigeria confirmed its first case of the virus on February 27, after an Italian citizen in Lagos tested positive.

The second case which was confirmed on March 9, was a Nigerian citizen who had come in contact with the patient of the index case.

Nigeria now has a total of 36 cases and one death recorded.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.