Coronavirus: Chairmen announce FCT Area Councils shutdown

Chairmen of the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have directed that their respective area council secretariats remain shut till further notice, to contain spread of the Corona virus.

The area councils are Kuje, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Bwari, Abaji and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The chairmen under the auspices of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), FCT Chapter, gave the directive at a joint news conference, on Monday in Abuja.

Chairman of the association, Mustapha Danze, who is also the Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, said skeletal services however, would be on-going at the various secretariats.

“In synergy with the FCT Administration and from the outcome of our meeting, we jointly agree conclusively to close the whole area council secretariats to contain the fast spread of this epidemic in the Federal Capital Territory until further notice.

“However, skeletal services will still continue in the secretariats, particularly our health departments’ personnel, who will be deployed to our communities to sensitise the public.

“Furthermore, this skeletal services will still be subject to final approval of the FCT Administration, on when everybody returns to work; but for now all secretariats remain closed,’’ Mr Danze said.

He urged area council employees to adhere strictly to precautionary measures as advised by health professionals to curb the spread.

On the issue of salary payment, Mr Danze assured the people that appropriate measures had been put in place to ensure prompt payment of wages in spite of the secretariats’ closure.

(NAN)