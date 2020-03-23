Coronavirus: LUTH denies gloomy prediction for Nigeria

Related News

The management of Lagos university teaching hospital has denied a gloomy prediction about coronavirus, asking Nigerians to disregard the “fake news”.

The message, quoting a consultant of the Infectious Diseases Unit, LUTH, said the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria will be worse than that of China and Italy.

It also claimed that those who recover from COVID-19 suffer close to 50 per cent of permanent lungs damage.

“I spoke with the consultant of the Infectious Diseases Unit, LUTH yesterday and he told me clearly not to listen to a single thing spoken by the government,” the purported message said.

“A lot of people are already infected and are taking Armatem at home, meaning when the pandemic becomes full blown in Nigeria, it will likely be worse than China and Italy.

“Pls tell your family and friends to stay away from needless gatherings, no matter how “important”, keep your hands as clean as possible all the time, avoid touching anything outside your house, run away from anyone who sneezes or coughs around you.

“Pls I have a note of warning for all of us, especially those in Lagos.

“They are dealing with far more than what they are revealing and he warned that everyone should take caution as though the pandemic is already full blown in Nigeria.

“He said even those who recover from COVID-19 suffer close to 50% of lungs damage permanently, which means they will be on medication forever or they may die from complications in a few years after recovery from COVID-19.

“It’s not a flu like China makes people believe, it’s more like chronic pneumonia,” the message read in part.

‘Fake news’

The LUTH said the institution had nothing to do with the message that has since gone viral.

“Our attention has been drawn to a message making the rounds on social media quoting the ‘Infectious Disease Consultant from LUTH’ as saying people should disregard the information being provided by @followlasg. Kindly disregard this message,” the management wrote on its official Twitter page.

Speaking on Channels TV earlier Monday, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, said only a tiny bit of people infected with Covid-19 will have issues with their health.

“The disease is a new one and nobody has had it before, so for any physician to talk authoritative about the disease is not authentic information,” he said.

Nigeria has a total of 36 confirmed cases, 32 active cases, two discharged and one death.

The first death from the disease was the case of a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in the UK.