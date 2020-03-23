Atiku’s son tests positive to Coronavirus

Related News

The son of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Abubakar made this known via his verified Twitter handle late Sunday evening.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus. The @NCDCGov (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” he wrote on Twitter.

This brings the total number of cases in Nigeria to 28. Two of the infected have fully recovered and have been discharged while no death has occurred from the disease in Nigeria.

A breakdown shows that Lagos has the highest number of confirmed cases with about 19.

There might be a rise in cases as the government has intensified contact tracing to trace those who might have been in contact with the infected people.

So far, nobody has died from the virus in Nigeria as compared to other places across the globe where the virus has killed over 13,000 people.

Global cases

Cases of COVID-19 have continued to soar globally as confirmed cases topped 300,000 Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, 11:00 GMT, a total of 311,796 infected cases have been reported with 13,071 deaths globally.

Also, a total 95,838 people have so far recovered and have been discharged globally.

