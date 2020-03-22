Coronavirus: Abuja records fourth confirmed case

Related News

Another new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Abuja, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed.

This implies Abuja now has four cases of COVID-19.

The new case was reported at 11:00 a.m. Three of the previous cases in the Nigerian capital were reported last week.

The latest COVID-19 case brings the total number so far announced on Sunday morning to five: three in Lagos, one in Abuja and one in Oyo state.

This implies that Nigeria has so far reported 27 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was reported on February 27.

The health agency on its twitter handle @NCDCgov said: “one new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in FCT, Nigeria”

“As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria, it stated.

Of the 27 confirmed cases, two have been discharged while no death has occurred from the disease.

A breakdown shows that Lagos has the highest number of confirmed cases.

As of the time of reporting, Lagos state had reported 19 cases, Abuja – four, Ogun- two, Ekiti – one and Oyo – one.

There might be a rise in cases as the government has intensified contact tracing to trace those who might have been in contact with the infected people.

So far, nobody has died from the virus in Nigeria as compared to other places across where the virus has killed over 13,000 people.

Global cases

Cases of COVID-19 have continued soar globally as confirmed cases topped 300,000 Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, 11:00 GMT, a total of 311,796 infected cases have been reported with 13,071 deaths globally.

Also, a total 95,838 people have so far recovered and have been discharged globally.