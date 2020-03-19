COVID-19: CAN direct churches to conduct online, house cell services

Samson-Ayokunle. [Photo credit: Hope for Nigeria]
Samson Ayokunle. [Photo credit: Hope for Nigeria]

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed churches in the country to conduct services online or use house cell based service.

It also asked the churches to observe March 22 and March 29 as days of prayers against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria and globally.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, in a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Adebayo Oladeji, on Thursday, advised all churches to follow the guidelines for combating COVID-19 in all gatherings.

He noted that ban on the presence of more than 50 people in a gathering had been placed by most state governments.

Mr Ayokunle said where possible, particularly for churches who do not have online system, services can be broken into shifts of not more than 50 members in each shift.

“CAN has called on all churches in the country to set aside March 22 and 29 apart to pray for an end to Coronavirus Pandemic in Nigeria and all over the world.

“Our prayer points should be that God should stop the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria and all over the world. God should also protect Nigerians from this disease.

“We should also pray that God should heal those that are already infected,” he said.

The CAN president also advised churches to follow the directive on religious gatherings.

“Each branch or assembly should provide alcohol-based hand rub sanitizer for use and regular washing of hands with soap and water.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Nigerian govt. to engage Christian, Muslim leaders on social distancing

“Maintain at least 1 metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

“Drink hot water regularly and practice respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

“Dispose the used tissue immediately. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, then seek early medical care,” he said.

He advised Christians to pray with Psalm 91 and have faith in God that the virus would become history all over the world in Jesus Name.

(NAN)

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.