Coronavirus: Enugu Govt. shuts down primary, secondary schools

Enugu State Government has directed all primary and secondary schools in the state to close for the term on or before March 27.

The state Commissioner for Education, Uche Eze, disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Mr Eze said the directive was part of measures to ensure that Coronavirus does not spread in the state.

The commissioner said all schools in the state were expected to have started their second term examination, adding that the period before the closure would afford them the opportunity to conclude the examination.

He said the directive may not affect the date for school resumption for third term, except if there were issues that would warrant that.

“If there are issues by the time we are expected to re-open for third term, we will also let the people know. The important thing is that schools must close on March 27,” he said.

Meanwhile, a statement on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Simon Ortuanya, said the decision to close the schools was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Ortuanya said the directive was part of proactive safety measures being put in place by the state government to ensure that the state remained free from the scourge.

“The state government has directed public and private primary and secondary schools to conclude all activities in their various schools and shut down on or before Friday, March 27, 2020.

“We urge teachers and students to continue to observe the School Water Sanitisation and Hygiene (WASH) programme as well as other standard personal hygiene protocol for prevention of COVID-19,” Mr Ortuanya said.

