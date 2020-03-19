Coronavirus: Nigerians need regular updates, not Buhari’s address – Governors

Related News

The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum, have said President Muhammadu Buhari does not necessarily have to address the nation on the now pandemic coronavirus in the country.

The governors said this was because Mr Buhari had already set up a task force on the COVID-19 virus which have been delivering updates to the nation.

The chairman of the forum, Kayode Fayemi, said this on Wednesday while responding to enquiries if the governors were of an opinion that the president should address the nation on COVID-19.

The Senate, on Wednesday, had called on Mr Buhari to address Nigerians on the coronavirus in the country.

The call comes amidst backlash on the president for failing to address the nation as some presidents of other countries had done.

Countries like Ghana, South Africa and Zimbabwe have had their presidents address them since the coronavirus outbreak in those countries.

Mr Fayemi said what was important was the regular reports delivered to the nation from the COVID-19 taskforce that has been put together by the federal government.

According to him, “It really should not matter who is giving this conference on a daily basis.

Mr Buhari had set up a 12-man task force on Monday, for the control of the disease.

“On the addressing of the nation on Covid-19, every day, I notice that we receive an address. There is a COVID-19 taskforce that has been put together by President Muhammadu Buhari, and the taskforce addresses the country on almost a daily basis. We see the honorable minister of health; we see the Secretary to the Government of the Federation that briefs the nation.

“What the nation needs is information that is regularly delivered in order to keep the citizens well informed about steps to take.”

Abule-Ado Fire

The NGF also disclosed that a delegation of the Forum will visit the Abule-Ado in Lagos where an explosion killed at least 20 Nigerians.

The forum members commiserated with their colleague, the governor of Lagos State on the unfortunate incident that happened in Abule-Ado in Lagos, which over 20 lives were lost.

“A delegation of the forum will visit Lagos on Saturday to support the governor of Lagos state.

“President Buhari is yet to visit the scene of the incident, nor set up a task force in the state for the rehabilitation of the affected victims,” the NGF said.

On Monday, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, travelled to Abuja to brief President Buhari about the Sunday incident.