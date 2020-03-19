Coronavirus: Fela’s Afrika Shrine halts activities

Related News

The New Afrika Shrine, an open air entertainment centre located in Ikeja, Lagos State, serving as the host location of the annual Felabration music festival has annulled all musical activities holding this weekend due to the deadly Coronavirus fears.

Currently being managed by Femi Kuti (eldest son of Fela Kuti) and Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, it is the replacement of the old Afrika Shrine created in 1970 by Fela Kuti until 1977 when it was raided by police and subsequently burned down.

The suspension of the musical activities was revealed in an Instagram statement Jointly by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti and Femi Anikulapo-Kuti. It reads:

“The Management of the New Africa Shrine has decided to cancel all musical activities this weekend as precautionary measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the globe.

“We will continue to monitor the situation of things before we revert to our regular programming. STAY SAFE EVERYONE #saynotocoronavirus”.

The shrine is a major tourists’ favourite spot in Lagos.

The Afrika Shrine was opened with the hope of creating a haven with disregard for class or status, where ordinary people could come together and be themselves.

In October 2000, on the third anniversary of Fela’s death, his eldest son, Femi, opened The New Afrika Shrine in celebration and in honour of his father’s memory. Four times bigger than the original, The New Afrika Shrine is a cultural centre for the community and accommodates up to 2,000 people.

Nigeria has eight cases as of Wednesday afternoon. No one has died of the virus in Nigeria, where reported cases are lower in comparison South Africa with 116 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning.

Amidst public pressure, the Buhari administration announced restrictions on countries with more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus.

The countries include China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

The administration has also raised a task force on the virus that would give updates and recommend policy directives on containing the virus.