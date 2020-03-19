Coronavirus: China has no new domestic case – Official

Related News

China on Thursday recorded zero new or suspected cases in Wuhan and Hubei provinces.

The National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China stated this on their official website.

It read “there were 0 newly confirmed cases in Hubei (0 in Wuhan), 795 newly cured cases (733 in Wuhan), 8 new deaths (6 in Wuhan), and 6792 confirmed cases (6,674 in Wuhan) Among them, there were 2274 severe cases (2222 in Wuhan).”

The COVID-19 outbreak which began in Wuhan, China, has no local infections. Cases that were reported (34 new cases) were all imported from overseas.

Last month, China was confirming thousands of new cases every day and was marked as the “most high-risk infection area in the world.” Despite the initial allegation that top officials mishandled the outbreak, the breakthrough of recording zero cases is likely to be “held as proof of the success of China’s sweeping.”

China’s fight against the virus involved implementing severe quarantine measures as some residents were unable to leave their apartments for a month, strict travel restrictions, and limited and halted transport between major population hubs.

Although, China at the onset, was not pleased with other countries placing travel bans on the country, now that there is a decline in the number of cases Beijing’s city government said earlier in March that “anyone from countries that have been severely affected by the virus will now have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Fortune News reported that some local governments are “urging Chinese passport holders living abroad to not return home for the time being for fear they might bring back infections back into China.”

China has 80,928 confirmed cases, 3,245 recorded deaths, and 70,420 recoveries.

Globally there are over 200,000 confirmed cases, 8,997 recorded deaths, and 85,785 recoveries.