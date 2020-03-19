Coronavirus: Northwest governors considering shutting down mosques – Official

Related News

State governors in North-western Nigeria are considering banning congregational prayers in mosques due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, Nigeria has eight confirmed cases of the virus. None has been confirmed in the North-west although Katsina State recorded its first suspected case on Wednesday.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, told BBC Hausa Service, on Thursday following the outcome of a regional meeting of the governors in Kaduna on Wednesday, that they are considering halting congregational prayers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Muslims congregate five times daily in mosques around them and once on Fridays for larger gatherings in dedicated Jumaat mosques.

Already, Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, has closed its mosques for congregational prayers except for the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

On Thursday, Mr Badaru said the governors are currently in touch with the Sultan of Sokoto and head of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar, to see how they can achieve the ban on congregational prayers.

Mr Badaru said the governors are also devising other means of enlightening the people on how to prevent themselves from the outbreak.

Governor Muhammad Badaru (Photo Credit: jigawastate.gov.ng)

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the North-west governors ordered the closure of schools in the seven states in the region from March 23 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Badaru said even developed countries with standard health care services are taking measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

North-western Nigeria is predominantly dominated by Muslims and such a ban as congregational gatherings could be opposed by some residents and clerics.

Although Nigeria has put in place several measures to curtail the virus, the various governments in the country have been reluctant to place an outright ban on religious gatherings, despite such suggestions from experts and civil society groups.

The federal government has ordered the closure of orientation camps for fresh graduates participating in the National Youth Service Corps. The country’s main football league has also been suspended while the National Sports Festival scheduled to start next week has been postponed indefinitely.

Some state governments like Lagos, Ogun and Kwara have also ordered the closure of schools and large public gatherings. None has, however, outrightly banned congregational religious programmes.

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III [Photo Credit: Daily Trust]

Earlier the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, told its parishes in Lagos and Ogun to ensure not more than 50 people participate in church activities at a time, in compliance with a Lagos government directive.