Russia reports first death from coronavirus

coronavirus
Coronavirus [Photo: CDC.gov]

Russia on Thursday reported its first death from complications associated with the new coronavirus, a 79-year-old woman who succumbed while being treated at a hospital in Moscow.

According to the Moscow City Administration, the woman, who had been isolated from other patients, died as a result of pneumonia amid severe concomitant pathologies.

The woman had already been suffering from a range of medical disorders including diabetes, hardening of the arteries and hypertension.

However, people close to the woman had been monitored and had not displayed serious symptoms.
Russia has reported more than 140 cases of the new coronavirus on its territory.

Russia had effectively closed its borders to non-diplomat foreigners without a residency permit to stem the spread of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, schoolchildren throughout the country had been told to stay home and many cities restricted public events.

(dpa/NAN)

