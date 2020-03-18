Coronavirus: Burkina Faso records first death from sub-Saharan Africa

Related News

Burkina Faso on Wednesday announced its first death due to the dreaded coronavirus.

This is the first confirmed death from COVID-19 in sub-Saharan Africa.

Martial Ouedraogo, Burkina’s national coordinator of coronavirus announced, “we recorded the death overnight of a female patient aged 62, who suffered from diabetes and was in intensive care.”

The identity of the patient who passed away Tuesday night at Tengandogo University Hospital in Ouagadougou according to Panapress is Marie Rose Compaoré/ Konditamdé the second vice president of the Burkinabé Parliament and co-founder of the opposition Union for Progress and Change (UPC).

Burkina Faso has a total of 20 confirmed cases and one death.

Globally, there are over 200,000 confirmed cases, 8,000 deaths, and 82,000 recoveries according to Worldometer.

South Africa

Meanwhile, South Africa’s health ministry on Wednesday said the total number of cases in the country has increased to 116.

Over the past 24 hours there was an increase of 31 new cases, a statement issued by the ministry read.

The statement added that the majority of cases are found in Guateng province, Johannesburg and Pretoria, the capital.

Most cases of COVID-19 recorded in South Africa are ‘imported’, especially from Europe.

The health minister, Zweli Mkhize, said “over 100 South Africans recently repatriated from China’s Wuhan city and quarantined at a resort in the northern Limpopo province have all tested negative.”

South Africa has also confirmed local transmission cases which include four under-five children.

Sky News reported that according to the country’s health ministry, the children have never travelled abroad.

Mr Mhkize also said “we will continue to keep them in quarantine for the prescribed period and will thereafter initiate the process of reunifying them with the community.”

Despite the increase in confirmed cases, there have been no reported deaths as a result of the virus in the country.

In the hopes of curbing the spread of the virus, several measures have been implemented by the government.

Schools have been closed, travellers from badly affected countries have been stopped from visiting South Africa, and gatherings of over 100 persons have been prohibited.