COVID-19: Japan to revoke visas already issued to Europeans

Japan on map
Japan on map (Photo Credit: Operation World)

Japan has decided to revoke visas already issued to citizens of almost all European countries, Iran and Egypt.

It also plans to impose mandatory two-week quarantine for arrivals from these countries.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced this on Wednesday as the global number of COVID-19 cases is on the increase.

“Due to the spread of the virus, it has been determined that it is necessary to further strengthen quarantine measures for 38 countries, such as Iran and Egypt, as well as European countries including all Schengen member states.

“Single and multiple entry visas already issued for people from these countries will be invalidated,’’ Abe said.

The prime minister added that people arriving from the listed countries should self-isolate at government-designated places.

The measures are identical to those previously taken by the Japanese government for China and South Korea and will be in place from March 21 until late April.

According to Abe, Japan has also decided to ban entry from some regions of Italy, Switzerland, Spain and Iceland beginning on March 19.

However, as of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has exceeded 1,600.

(Sputnik/NAN)

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.