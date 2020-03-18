Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia hands out free sanitizers at traffic signals

Related News

To contain the COVID-19 virus, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Municipality is distributing free sanitation products around the city.

A statement published in the municipality’s Twitter page on Tuesday read “Officials will be handing out the items at traffic lights and in several mosques around Riyadh.”

The municipality has also said that with the approval of Saudi Food and Drug Authority, it has “increased its production of sanitisers and disinfectants.”

Other precautionary measures taken by Saudi authorities include halting all international flights, closing malls, and urging people to stay home.

On March 9, Saudi Arabia imposed a travel ban and threatened to “fine people who hide their travel history up to 500,000 Saudi Riyals.”

Travel bans were initially placed on Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, South Korea, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

It was later extended to include France, Germany, Spain, and Turkey, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Ministry of Interior, Saudi, according to SPA state news agency, announced that “any individual who had visited the banned countries within 14 days before travelling to Saudi Arabia will not be allowed to enter.”

The Al Arabiya news agency reported that food in mosques have been banned and all schools have been suspended till further notice.

There is a total of 171 confirmed cases and six recoveries in Saudi Arabia.