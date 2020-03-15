Coronavirus: Ghana bans travellers from countries with many cases

The Ghanaian government on Sunday issued a restriction order not to allow travellers from places with over 200 confirmed cases of Covid-19 into Ghana.

This was disclosed in a travel advisory signed by a Ghanaian minister, Kojo Nkrumah.

The advisory strongly discouraged all travels to Ghana as the country will be enforcing strict measures to keep the coronavirus out of its borders.

Ghana has reported six cases of the disease including four reported on Sunday, with no death recorded so far.

Mr Nkrumah said, “all travellers, except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghanaian residents permits, who within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of Covid-19, will not be admitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction.”

Airlines have also been instructed not to allow such persons embark.

However, in cases where some people are allowed into the country, the government said there will be a mandatory 14 days self-quarantine for such persons.

It said the guidelines for the self-quarantine will be available at the various Ghana Post of entry.

The added enforcement protocols are being deployed in collaboration with state security and health authorities.

“Persons determined to be unable to satisfactorily self-quarantine will be quarantined by the state.

“Any admissible traveller, who exhibits symptoms of Covid-19 will be quarantined and tested upon reaching Ghana,” he said.

Ghana is not the first country to place restrictions on travellers from countries with high cases of Covid-19. The U.S. last week placed restrictions on travellers from 26 European countries.

Ghana’s restrictions will affect travellers from about 30 countries, mostly in Europe, Asia and the U.S. will be keeping about 30 countries mostly those in Europe, U.S.

For now, no African country might be affected by the restrictions as none has recorded about 200 cases.

At least 19 countries in Africa including Nigeria have reported at least a case of the disease.

Also, as of Sunday 17:50 GMT, about 167,543 confirmed cases have been reported in 156 countries with 6,455 deaths.

